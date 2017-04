President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view AITF 2017 fair

2017-04-06 14:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today viewed the 16th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair AITF 2017 and HOREX Caucasus-2017 International Hospitality Exhibition at the Baku Expo Center.