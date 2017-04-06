Azerbaijan does everything needed for high level Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

All the issues related to the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held in Azerbaijan, are solved in time, and there are no problems at the moment, Executive Director of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee Azad Rahimov said at a press conference in Baku Apr. 6.

Rahimov, who is also Azerbaijani minister of youth and sports, noted that important issues were discussed at the 25th board meeting of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation in Baku.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is doing everything necessary to ensure that the Islamic Solidarity Games are held at a high level.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22, 2017 in Baku.