Berdimuhamedov instructs cabinet to ensure Turkmen manat’s stability

2017-04-06 15:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 6

Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has given instructions at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the stability of the financial system, investment activity in the country, as well as the stability and purchasing power of the national currency – Turkmen manat.

“Export volumes and reserve monetary funds should be increased,” the president said, according to the Apr. 6 message from the Turkmen government.

As before, keeping inflation at a level not exceeding the specified parameters and providing the economy with necessary funds by regulating the money supply and controlling its circulation were identified as the main tasks of the country’s banking sector.

Berdimuhamedov said banks’ lending activity should also be increased in order to maintain sustainable development of the Turkmen economy.

Turkmenistan has embarked on a policy of gradual transition to the market economy. A number of measures, including denomination of the national currency and switching to the international accounting standards, have been implemented in the country.