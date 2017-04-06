Azerbaijan, South Korea to share expertise in export promotion

2017-04-06 15:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) signed a memorandum, reads an AZPROMO message issued Apr. 6.

The memorandum was signed on Apr. 5 during the visit of a South Korean delegation to Baku and envisages the development of trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries and exchange of experience in promotion of exports and investment, according to the message.

The sides also mulled expansion of contacts between the two countries’ entrepreneurs.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and South Korea amounted to $72.17 million in 2016, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.