Total inaugurates its first natural gas fueling station in France

2017-04-06 15:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

France’s Total company has officially inaugurated its first natural gas fueling station in France, in Nantes, said the message on the company’s website.

“Total is a global gas player present across the value chain. We want to promote its development, especially for the truckers and transporters we serve. To support this aim, we are expanding our network of fueling stations retailing natural gas fuel,” said Momar Nguer, President, Total Marketing and Services.

The company plans to open more than 200 natural gas fueling stations, including 110 in France.

Total already has a network of 450 natural gas fueling stations worldwide. The company markets compressed natural gas (CNG) in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Egypt, Pakistan and now in France. It opened its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling station in 2015, in Belgium, near the port of Antwerp.

Total, energy producer and provider, is the world's fourth-ranked international oil and gas company and second-ranked photovoltaic solar energy operator.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ Lyaman_Zeyn