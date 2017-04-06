Azerbaijan’s village undergoes fire from Armenian side

2017-04-06 16:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces have opened fire at the Qapanli village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district using 60mm mortars Apr. 6, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

As a result of the ceasefire violation, private property of the civilians in the village was damaged, the press service said.

The Armenian side was suppressed by return fire by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry did not report on any losses.

The Armenian Armed Forces are trying again to escalate the situation on the frontline, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry added.