SOCAR, Gazprom talk to increase gas supply to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Russia’s Gazprom PJSC are holding negotiations to increase the gas supply to Azerbaijan by 3-5 billion cubic meters per year, Farid Jafarov, head of SOCAR’s Russian unit, told reporters, RNS news agency reported.

“Discussions are underway on this issue,” said Jafarov.

Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller said in summer 2016 that SOCAR is interested to increase gas purchase from Gazprom by 3-5 billion cubic meters.

Earlier, the two companies agreed on the supply of two billion cubic meters of gas per year.

