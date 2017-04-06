New step in University Administration

2017-04-06 17:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

To improve UNEC’s administration system a General Secretariat has been established at the university. The management system that meet contemporary requirements will perform on the basis of the international experience. The secretaries of the faculties have been trained in relation with the system application. The system established in 3 mega- faculties of UNEC as a pilot project will be applied in all schools of the university in the future.

According to the new system, administrative governance will be separated from the academic, current issues from the strategic ones. A large part of the Rector and Deans’ authorities on the implementation of the current and administrational affairs will be transmitted to the Secretariat. The body subjected to current and administrational affairs will coordinate the work of the units to perform these affairs. The application of the new system will cause to benefit from the labor of the cadres resources of the university more efficiently.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21 2016.