Turkmenistan appoints deputy PM for agro-industry

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 6

Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Esenmyrat Orazgeldiev as deputy prime minister supervising the agro-industry, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Orazgeldiev has previously served as head of Turkmenistan’s Ahal Region.

Meanwhile, Tangryguly Atahallyev was appointed new head of Ahal Region.