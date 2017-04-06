SOCAR interested in licenses to explore Caspian Sea’s Russian sector

2017-04-06 18:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is interested in obtaining licenses for geological exploration in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea, Farid Jafarov, head of SOCAR’s Russian unit, told reporters, RNS news agency reported.

On April 4, Russia’s Government Commission on Legislative Activities approved a draft law on the possibility of granting the right to use subsoil plots in inland sea waters and territorial sea waters of Russia only for geological study.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov