Merkel: Azerbaijan to fully develop potential after regional conflicts solved

2017-04-06 19:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Trend:

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Twenty-five years ago our countries established diplomatic relations. Our bilateral ties have an ancient history. Swabian immigrants resettled in the territory of Azerbaijan 200 years ago. Your visit to Germany in June of 2016 unambiguously proved that our relations are lively and multi-faceted,” Merkel told Ilham Aliyev in her letter.

“Germany welcomes your readiness to maintain close cooperation with our country and your will to join the European community of values. You can be rest assured that Germany will remain your reliable partner in modernizing your country and developing democracy and constitutional state.”

“I am confident that like the entire region, Azerbaijan will be able to fully develop its potential only after regional conflicts are resolved,” she noted. “As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, Germany will contribute to peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and support the efforts of the co-chairs.”

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, please accept my wishes for peace and prosperity of Azerbaijan, and for successful continuation and expansion of reliable cooperation between our countries,” said Angela Merkel.