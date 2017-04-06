Uzbekistan, Russia open new page of co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 6

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan and Russia opened a new page in the history of relations and cooperation, according to the official estimates following Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Moscow.

President Mirziyoyev visited Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin April 4.

During the one-on-one meeting, President Mirziyoyev and President Putin discussed the further development of the Uzbekistan-Russia cooperation, strengthening of peace and security, as well as regional and international problems.

The presidents also exchanged views on the current state and prospects of developing cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian spheres.

During the talks in an expanded format with the participation of the Uzbek and Russian business circles, special attention was paid to the further development of cooperation in trade, economy, petrochemical industry, transport communications, agriculture, culture, tourism.

The Uzbek and Russian sides discussed an increase in the trade turnover volume, development of investment cooperation, expansion of ties in the transport and transit spheres.

The further expansion of the countries’ interrelations in medicine, science, education, culture, sport and tourism was also discussed during the talks.

The presidents signed a Joint Statement on the Principles for the Development of Multilateral Relations following the talks.

The Uzbek and Russian governments and ministries signed more than 50 documents worth $16 billion.

According to some experts, the Uzbekistan-Russia high-level talks demonstrated the commonality of the long-term interests of both countries.

The trade and economic relations play a key role in the Uzbekistan-Russia ties. Russia is one of the leading trade partners of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan exports natural gas, vehicles, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, knitwear, cotton fiber, fruits and vegetables to Russia.

Russia supplies vehicles, chemicals, paper products, food products to Uzbekistan.