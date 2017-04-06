Azerbaijan, Estonia keen to increase trade turnover

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Azerbaijan and Estonia intend to increase trade turnover and explore opportunities for expansion of mutual exports.

This was stated at a meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with Estonian Minister of Public Administration Mihhail Korb in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides noted the existing potential for development of economic cooperation in transportation, IT, agriculture and tourism, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministers also noted the importance of holding the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Mihhail Korb is currently on a visit in Azerbaijan.

It is planned to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission and a business forum with participation of entrepreneurs of the two countries during his visit.