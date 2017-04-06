SOCAR starts selling LDPE at Russia’s SPB Exchange

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

SOCAR RUS, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, is starting the sales of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) at the Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB Exchange), said a message on the SPB Exchange website.

SOCAR RUS has been offering low-density polyethylene 15803-020, produced by Azerikimya Production Union, for sale at the Saint-Petersburg Exchange since April 7, according to the message.

The product has already passed customs clearance and is ready to be sold in Russia’s market.

SOCAR RUS started operating in Russia in 2013.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

