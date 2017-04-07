Armenian mortars break ceasefire, shoot at Azerbaijani positions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 100 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Apr. 7.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Jafarli, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district, and in the Dovekh village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghbulag village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of Armenia’s Berd district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of the Gadabay district were shot at from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Namirli, Shikhlar, Marzili, Shirvanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions on nameless heights of the Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.