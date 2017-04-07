Hungary, Iran to cooperate in joint mini nuclear plant project

Hungary will cooperate with Iran on setting up a small nuclear reactor for scientific-educational purposes, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a news conference on Thursday, reported Reuters.

Janos Lazar said in response to a question that the cooperation will be within the framework of an agreement between Iran, the EU and the United States. He said the cooperation had been agreed during a visit by Orban to Iran in 2015.

"When the Prime Minister was there, we undertook to take part in jointly creating a mini nuclear plant with educational, scientific purposes, and now this agreement will be implemented," Lazar said.