European countries’ investments in Azerbaijan - over $20B

Investments of European countries in Azerbaijan's economy exceeded $20 billion in 10 years, said Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev.

He made the remarks Apr. 7 in Baku at a conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of launching EU’s twinning projects in Azerbaijan.

Babayev noted that the mentioned amount of investments make up for 45 percent of all funds invested in Azerbaijan over this period.

