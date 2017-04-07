Mard: Status quo in Karabakh conflict not sustainable

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) has a well-known position that the status quo in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not sustainable, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters in Baku Apr. 7.

“We support the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in their efforts. I know they were here [in Baku] on a visit recently. We also hope for a visit of Herbert Salber, the European Union’s representative on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” added Mard.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

