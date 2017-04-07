Iran condemns US strike on Syrian airbase

Iran “strongly” condemned the United States’ missile strike on Syrian airbase, where allegedly Bashar Asad’s forces conducted deadly chemical attack on civilian people, resulted to the death of at least 70 civilians in rebel-held area.



Two U.S. warships fired 59 cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean Sea at Khan Sheikhoun airfield on Apr.6.



The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Bahram Qasemi said that “Tehran considers the unilateral strike over Syria by US - an excuse to launch a strike in response to suspicious chemical attacks, and that is an abuse of international laws."



Qasemi added that such actions from the US are "dangerous" and "destructive".



He added that the US attack would lead to acceleration of terrorist activities and security complexity in Syria, IRNA reported Apr.6.



Iran and Syria are Bashar Asad’s major allies.



Meanwhile, the US reportedly informed Russia about its missile launches prior to the attacks.



However, Russia has called on to hold an urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the US strikes on Syria.



Yury Shvitkin, deputy head of the Russian lower house of parliament's defense committee said that air strikes by the US on Syrian airfield show Washington is guilty of political double standards.