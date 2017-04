Azerbaijan, EU to implement 7 new twinning projects

2017-04-07 10:59 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan and the European Union will start implementation of seven more twinning projects in the near future, said Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev Apr. 7.

He was addressing a conference in Baku dedicated to the 10th anniversary of launching EU’s twinning projects in Azerbaijan.

Story still developing