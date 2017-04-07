Uzbek Foreign Ministry hosts meeting with Azerbaijani delegation

2017-04-07 11:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 7

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, who arrived in Tashkent to participate in the next meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

The two sides discussed the current state and prospects of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres of mutual interest.

Special attention was paid to the cooperation within international and regional organizations, such as the United Nations and CIS.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further development of cooperation, first of all, in the trade and economic sphere, and supported the intensification of contacts of the two countries’ businessmen, diversification of the range of mutual supplies of goods.