Azerbaijan - Eastern Partnership region’s leader in twinnigs with EU

2017-04-07 11:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a leader in the Eastern Partnership region in cooperation in twinnigs with the EU, said Malena Mard, head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

“We are celebrating the 10 years anniversary of twinning in Azerbaijan … and I think the results have been very positive for the EU and Azerbaijan,” Mard told reporters April 7.

She noted that the EU have implemented or are implementing 45 twinnings in Azerbaijan.

“Twinnings have very strong and good results in the strengthening cooperation in different areas. We are benefiting both the EU and Azerbaijan from our colleagues gaining knowledge from each other about very specific areas,” Mard said.

She went on to add that at least a thousand of European Union’s expats have been working in Azerbaijan in twinning projects of different capacity during the last five years.

She also noted that Azerbaijan and the EU have a very strong base of cooperation on very many different areas besides twinnings: in statistics, environment, social issues, safety, constructing standards.

