Azerbaijan to send humanitarian aid to Djibouti

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

Trend:

Under the instruction of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the country’s Emergency Situations Ministry will send humanitarian aid to Djibouti in the coming days, said the ministry Apr. 7.

Preparation is underway to send the humanitarian aid, which will be delivered with the help of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), according to the ministry.