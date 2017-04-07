Uzbek president receives head of CIS executive committee

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 7

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received chairman of the executive committee, Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergei Lebedev on Apr. 6, Uzbekistan’s national news agency (UzA) reported.

Lebedev arrived in Tashkent to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member countries.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyevnoted the importance attached to expanding and strengthening of the mutually beneficial cooperation within the CIS, which is a unique platform to exchange ideas and mull topical issues of multifaceted cooperation, as well as promote joint programs and projects in various economic sectors.

Lebedev appreciated Uzbekistan's active participation in the preparation and holding of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS states in Tashkent.

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev, in turn, wished fruitful work to the participants of the forthcoming meeting of the CIS foreign ministers.