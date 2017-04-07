Uzbekistan appoints head of State Committee for Investments

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 7

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has decreed to appoint Azim Akhmedkhadjaev as chairman of the State Committee for Investments.

Akhmedkhadjaev has previously served as chairman of the board at Uzbekistan’s Asaka Bank.

The State Committee for Investments was created by Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree in late March 2017. The committee is responsible for coordination, formation and implementation of a unified state investment policy and attracting foreign investment.