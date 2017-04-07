UN holds seminar on int’l water law in Ashgabat

2017-04-07 12:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) held a two-day seminar “International water law: main legal principles and substantive norms”.



The seminar was held with the support of the US Government, the organizers said in a message Apr. 7.



During the seminar, participants were acquainted with the main international legal instruments for the use of transboundary water resources, paying special attention to the fundamental principles of the law of international watercourses.



The final day of the seminar was devoted to practical exercises in order to consolidate the theoretical content by solving case studies.



National delegates stressed the importance and existing demand for the training program “Ensuring Equitable Management of Transboundary Watercourses in Central Asia through International Diplomacy, Law and Institutions: Theory and Practical Solutions”. UNRCCA plans to follow up with further trainings on water diplomacy in the current year.