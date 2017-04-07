Azerbaijan improves position in global tourism ranking

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7



By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



Azerbaijan (71st) is one of the most improved economies in 2017, rising 13 spots in the global ranking, according to the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017 released by experts of the World Economic Forum (WEF).



“While Azerbaijan’s international arrivals dropped in 2015 as a result of an economic slowdown in the region, the growth of international arrivals since 2010, and the country’s investment in the sector, are consistent with the improvement in the rankings—and will certainly benefit the travel and tourism sector going forward,” said the report.



Azerbaijan’s liberalization of its visa regime has led to an improvement in the nation’s openness (77th). At the same time the country has made efforts to enhance its natural and cultural resources by increasing the total size of protected areas (83rd) and actively promoting its oral and intangible cultural expressions (14th), according to WEF experts.



“Azerbaijan has become a cheaper destination thanks to a lowering of hotel prices (31st), and exchange rate fluctuations. Azerbaijan’s relatively safe environment (35th), flexible labor market (20th) and positive health conditions (37th) contribute to its growing attractiveness as a tourist destination,” said the report.



However, WEF experts believe that the country’s travel and tourism competiveness could be enhanced even further by increasing air connectivity (currently ranked 77th), focusing on natural and cultural resources (109th and 69th, respectively) and developing and communicating entertainment and leisure attractions.

