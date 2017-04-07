Absheron Hotel Group announces opening of Bilgah Beach Hotel (PHOTO)

Absheron Hotel Group is pleased to announce the opening of Bilgah Beach Hotel.

Located in Bilgah District, on the shores of the Caspian Sea, an area popular for its healing air and home to numerous medical and recreational amenities for decades. Set alongside a 300-metre private beach, Bilgah Beach Hotel is Baku’s first luxury beach resort offering authentic Azeri hospitality within its tranquil setting. An ideal retreat for residents and visitors alike to escape the city buzz to unwind, spend quality time with the family, friends or colleagues or just to soak in the romantic sunsets over the Caspian sea horizon.

The Hotel’s lobby areas represent an array of unique design elements: palatial lighting features, walls decorated with meticulously detailed artful configuration of thousands of metal balls of entwined shapes and a variety of modern design pieces of diverse materials and hand-blown glass.

At the center of the atrium lobby is a gold and silver plated 58-meter long grand chandelier with 72,000 LED lights. The lobby area features a number of cozy seating areas, a billiards room, a piano lounge and a unique library with rare collectible books of art, history, photography, architecture, design and other subjects of interest.

Bilgah Beach Hotel offers guests a choice of 176 luxurious sea-facing guest rooms and suites with contemporary interiors. The utmost comfort of spacious rooms with balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows offering serene, residential feel and providing spectacular sea view and calming views of the lush gardens. In addition, there are 14 serviced Duplex Three-Bedroom Cottages located within the gardens of the property, each approximately 156sqm with a garage, private courtyard and a spacious outdoor terrace on the upper floor.

Bilgah Beach Hotel differentiates itself by the large and varied culinary experiences available throughout the complex.

Piano Lounge - This is the perfect place to hold an informal gathering with light bites and refreshments or to retrieve to during afternoons for a high tea and tempting pastries. The evening cocktail hour is a most popular occasion for residents to gather and socialize to the jazzy piano sounds.

Uzuk - This all-day dining restaurant offers an interactive, multicultural gastronomic experience in an informal yet stylish environment with a al fresco verandah overlooking the gardens and pool.

Promenade Sunset Bar & Lounge - Being one of the most beautiful settings in Baku, this is a true heaven - the place to meet friends and enjoy the stunning scenery of the Caspian Sea.

Waterpark Cafe - To ensure guests can make the most of their day at the Waterpark, there are various easy food options available from hot dog and ice cream stands to a relaxed, self-service.

Equinox Night Club - Contemporary cocktails, local DJs playing the latest music and, uber stylish design ensure that this is the prime bar venue to hangout.

The Alley - Located in the bowling alley, this Cafe is the ideal place for rainy days, corporate events and children’s parties.



The Spa & Wellness Center - Embedded in the luxurious surroundings of the Bilgah Beach Hotel is the tranquil atmosphere of the Spa. The journey begins with the first step into the space, an oasis of wellbeing. All guests are welcomed by therapists attentive to personal needs. The Spa occupies 500 sqm and offers a full range of facial and body treatments featuring a unique blend of Thai and Balinese methods along the traditional Turkish bath experience.It consists of seven treatment rooms, two private VIP suites, relaxation areas with heated thermal beds, Turkish Hammams, Finnish saunas, steam rooms and a round Meditation room offering the ultimate relaxation through colour therapy and a calming water feature in the centre of the room.

All treatment rooms have private steam showers. There are two dedicated treatment rooms, one for an authentic Thai massage and a room for rituals combining a body treatment with a whirlpool experience. The couple’s room features a large whirlpool for two in an environment of simplicity and purity.

The Fitness Centre - Seamlessly connected with the spa and is offering following facilities:

Dedicated gymnasium equipped with the latest Technogym products

Temperature controlled 20-meter indoor lap pool

Outdoor pool surrounded by a spacious sun deck

Tennis court

Basketball and volleyball courts

Mini-football field

Waterpark - Bilgah Beach Hotel’s waterpark offers attractions and fun for everyone. The daredevils will want to try the breathtaking speed slides, while those looking for refreshing relaxation will enjoy the numerous interconnected outdoor swimming pools featuring fountains and sun decks.

Private Beach - Bilgah Beach is Baku’s first-class beachfront resort. It boasts of a 300-metre long private sandy beach featuring comfortable sun beds, large umbrellas, showers and a refreshment service throughout the day.

Meetings, conferences and events - Bilgah Beach Hotel Baku features extensive Conference Center with the total area of 1,500 square meters including a grand Bilgah Ballroom for up to 450 guests seated in banquet style and 600 in theater style, a large multipurpose venue Mardakan Suite & Terrace accommodating up to 500 delegates along with two meeting rooms catering for events from 15 to 170 guests. Conference facilities also include three private boardrooms located next to a comprehensive Business Centre, each seating up to 10-12 guests. All spaces incorporate the most advanced technology, provide complimentary WIFI and are easily adaptable for both a business meeting or conference or a spectacular social event. The Conference center offers separate entrance to allow most convenient accessibility for medium and large conferences and private events. In summer periods, the hotel provides the unparalleled choice of outdoor catering venues which sets the hotel apart from the other venues in the city.

General Manager, Scott Mawhinney comments: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Bilgah Beach Hotel. Bilgah area has been famous among Azerbaijan residents with its healing air and the best beach. We are happy to offer our amazing facilities to everyone for perfect family staycations, to indulge in the diverse flavours within our range of outstanding restaurants and to enjoy memorable signature treatments at the Spa. We are here for our guests to create joyful experiences and lasting memories”