Turkmenistan names new member of IFAS Executive Committee

2017-04-07 12:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Under a decree of the Turkmen president, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev has been appointed a member of Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Turkmenistan will chair the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in 2017-2019.

The IFAS was established in 1993 by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to support scientific and practical research and organize financing social and economic and environmental programs in the region aimed at improving environmental situation of Aral Sea region.