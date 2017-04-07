Iran holds 1st Int'l marathon, separating men and women (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7



By Emil Ilgar – Trend:



Iran held the first international marathon run in capital Tehran Apr.7, but separated men from women.



ISNA reported that 200 foreign and 500 Iranian citizens competed in marathon run with “I run in Iran” slogan.



The path of the run has changed due to “security concerns”.



Women competitors also would run separately afternoon, inside the Azadi Stadium.



Iranian media says 28 American citizens also had appealed to take part in marathon, but Iran refused to give visa, a retaliation step against Washington’s recent ban on issuing visa for Iranians and several other nations.



The Chief of Staff of the President of Iran Mohammad Nahavandian also ran in the marathon.