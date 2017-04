Turkey welcomes US missile strikes on Syria: Deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkey is positive regarding the US missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, Turkish media outlets quoted Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus as saying April 7.

US President Donald Trump has earlier ordered missile attacks against Syria, targeting an airbase close to Homs province. This week’s chemical attack in Idlib was supposedly launched from Homs.

The US operation will contribute to settling the crisis in Syria, Kurtulmus said, adding safety zones should be established in some Syrian regions.