Minister: Baku 2017 to unite entire Islamic world in Azerbaijan

2017-04-07 13:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s capital hosts the 5th meeting of the Coordination Commission of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The meeting is being attended by Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Minister and Chief Executive Officer of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee Azad Rahimov, Secretary General of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Faisal Abdulaziz Al Nassar, Vice-President of Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzada and other officials.

Addressing the event, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Nassar expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President and Chairman of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee Mehriban Aliyeva for the high level of preparation for the Games.

Azad Rahimov, for his part, recalled that 36 days remains until the opening ceremony of the Games.

“It is gratifying that athletes from 57 countries will participate in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held in Baku. Undoubtedly, the Games, to start on May 12, will unite the entire Islamic world in Azerbaijan,” noted the minister.

He added that the sale of tickets continues, and highly appreciated the interest and attention demonstrated by volunteers to the Games.

A training program has been prepared for volunteers that provides 8,000 volunteers with the necessary knowledge and skills, said Rahimov.

The minister noted that competitions of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held at 16 sports facilities.

More than 3,000 athletes have been registered for the participation in the competitions, said Rahimov adding that Azerbaijan is preparing for the Games with great desire and professionalism.

Then a video was presented about the preparations for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22.