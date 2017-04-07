Estonia, Azerbaijan to create new logistics corridor

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

Officials of Estonian and Azerbaijani railway administrations, as well as an Estonian port signed a protocol on cooperation in creation of a new South-North logistics corridor, Mihhail Korb, the minister of public administration of Estonia, told reporters in Baku Apr. 7.

Korb said the corridor will be transporting cargo between Azerbaijan and Estonia, as well as to the Scandinavian countries.

Story still developing