Azerbaijan’s 1Q17 gas output stable

2017-04-07 14:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s sales gas output stood at 4.8 billion cubic meters in 1Q17, stable compared to the same period of 2016, the Natural Gas World quoted Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice-president of the country’s state oil company SOCAR, as saying.

Yusifzade noted that Shah Deniz Stage 1 produced about 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas, less than in 1Q16.

Meanwhile, associated gas deliveries from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block to SOCAR increased by 0.4 billion cubic meters as compared to the same period of 2016.

Azerbaijan’s gross gas production was 29.4 billion cubic meters in 2016, including 18.71 billion cubic meters of sales gas, of which 6.754 billion cubic meters was exported.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov