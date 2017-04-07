Envoy: Ukraine supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Ukraine supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, said Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Baku April 7.

“It is impossible to completely understand the difficulties Azerbaijan faced until one gets in a similar situation. We stand for peaceful solution to conflicts,” the envoy said.

He wished the Azerbaijanis to soon return to their homeland.

Mishchenko further said Ukraine appreciates Azerbaijan’s friendship and support.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.