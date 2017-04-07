Turkmenistan, South Korea hold business talks

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted a meeting of the Turkmenistan-South Korea intergovernmental commission on commercial, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, said the Turkmen Foreign Ministry in a message Apr. 7.

The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev, the South Korean side – by Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Joo Hyunghwan.

The meeting’s agenda included the issues of development of relations in the spheres of economy and trade, standardization and control of the financial system.

The two sides also discussed the issues of cooperation in the areas of energy and hydrocarbon resources, construction, agriculture, healthcare, transportation and communication.

As part of events, a business forum was held, which was attended by heads of such companies as Hyundai, LG, Samsung, Daewoo and others.

A delegation from South Korea, including about 40 heads and specialists of financial exchange, leading Korean companies and corporations, as well as big scientific and educational centers, arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in these meetings. South Korean companies are successfully operating in various sectors of the Turkmen economy.

The construction of a plant for desulfurization of natural gas at the Galkynysh field, modernization of oil refining complex in the city of Turkmenbashi, construction of a gas chemical complex for production of polyethylene and polypropylene in the Kiyanly settlement are among the big projects with participation of the South Korean companies.

The second phase of modernization of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries, construction of a plant for the production of liquid fuel from natural gas are among joint projects being developed.