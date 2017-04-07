Win a money prize from Unibank!

2017-04-07 15:12 | www.trend.az | 0

One can earn money without working for it sometimes. By completing just one transaction you get the chance from Unibank to win up to AZN 1,000. Every transaction done using your card or Unibank Mobile App in the amount of AZN 10 will give you the opportunity to land amongst lottery winners. The Unibank Spring Lottery will have 184 winners; the prize fund is AZN 10,000.

Use your Unibank debit, credit and salary cards to get your lottery chance.

Below is the list of the Unibank Mobile App operations that give you that chance:

Payment of utility, mobile and fixed-line telephony, ISP and TV fees;

Money transfers from an account to an account, from a card to a card and from a card to an account, in various currencies.

The winnings will be as shown here:

-1 person AZN 1,000

-3 persons AZN 500

-30 persons AZN 100

-50 persons AZN 50

-100 persons AZN 20



The lottery will run from 4 March to 10 April. The winners will be those customers who make the above-mentioned transactions in that period. The draw will be on 19 April. A program developed specifically for this lottery will pick winners by random selection.

For details please call us at (012) 117, visit our website (www.unibank.az) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/unibank.az) or Twitter (https://twitter.com/unibank).