Azerbaijan, Estonia keen to reach new level of co-op (UPDATE)

2017-04-07 15:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 12:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The protocol of the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was signed in Baku on Apr. 7.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Estonia’s Minister of Public Administration Mihhail Korb.

After the ceremony of signing the protocol, Korb told reporters that the protocol was prepared with participation of specialists from various ministries of the two states, and envisages many different areas of cooperation – from the spheres of energy, tourism and trade to culture.

Apparently, certain steps have been outlined in all areas that will help to bring the relationship between the two states to a new level of cooperation, noted the Estonian minister.

“We sign such protocols once in two years and the fulfillment of the tasks envisaged in them falls on both sides,” he added.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Estonia amounted to $541,130 in January-February 2017. The figure has increased by 2.2 times as compared to the same period of 2016.