Registration for Barama Hackathon 2017 starts

2017-04-07 15:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Barama Hackathon 2017 project organized by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and supported by Azercell Telecom LLC and Pasha Bank has launched. The project is designed as training course and competition for junior programmers. Hackathon is a globally recognized competition in which developers collaborate as a team to develop digital recourses in a short time frame. It is regularly held by gigantic companies, such as Google, Netflix, Facebook, HP and Microsoft.

This time, developers will be tasked to develop a new mobile application by using cellular phone features. The competition will start at 9.00 AM on April 22 and last for 36 hours until 21.00 PM on April 23. The developed mobile applications will be presented to the board of judges on April 25 and the top 3 winners will receive valuable awards and presents from Azercell and Pasha Bank.

If you wish to take part in the project, you need to go to hackathon.barama.az and fill in the registration form. In total, 10 teams will compete in Barama Hackathon 2017. The deadline for registration is April 18, 2017.

Ozsut restaurants will provide catering services during the project and portal technote.az will provide the official media support.

Last year, Barama Hackathon 2016 was held by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. The project is aimed to promote the IT industry in the country and provide the talented youth an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in this sphere.

