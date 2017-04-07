Estonia, Azerbaijan to co-op on North-South transport corridor (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:47)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Officials of Estonian and Azerbaijani railway administrations and trade ports signed a protocol to cooperate within the International North-South Transport Corridor, Mihhail Korb, the minister of public administration of Estonia, told reporters in Baku Apr. 7.

He made the remarks following the third meeting of the Estonia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, held in Baku.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

Korb said the corridor will be transporting cargo between Azerbaijan and Estonia, as well as to the Scandinavian countries.

He also touched upon the necessity of expanding the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Estonia, adding the trade turnover may be expanded, first of all, by increasing mutual supplies of agriculture products.

“We can offer products that are not manufactured in Azerbaijan, and Estonia will, in turn, be able to purchase the needed agriculture products,” Korb said. “Of course, we talked [during the meeting of the intergovernmental commission] about the spheres of woodworking, metalworking and mechanical engineering, which are more developed in Estonia.”

Korb said Estonia also has several projects in the energy sector, namely the projects on gas and oil products. He added that these projects will be discussed Apr. 7 by members of the Estonian business delegation and their Azerbaijani partners.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Estonia amounted to $541,130 in January-February 2017, 2.2 times more compared to the same period last year, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.