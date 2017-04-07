Turkmenistan spends $5B in preparation for 5th Asian Games

2017-04-07 16:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 7

By Elchin Huseynov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has spent $5 billion for the preparation of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held Sept. 17-27, 2017 in Ashgabat, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

He made the remarks Apr. 7 in the Turkmenbashi city at the opening of the “Asian Games 2017: International Sport Cooperation for Peace and Development” International Sports Congress in the Avaza national tourist zone, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

The decision to hold the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games was made in November 2010, Berdimuhamedov said.

Since that time, about 40 objects including 16 large facilities for the competitions were built on the territory of 157 hectares, he noted.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that Ashgabat expects about 6,000 athletes from 62 countries to participate in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. The athletes will be competing in 21 kinds of sports, he added.

In general, the capital of Turkmenistan will receive about 30,000 guests, including representatives of many international sports movements, as well as numerous media outlets, he said.

“We will make every effort to ensure that the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games are held at the highest level,” Berdimuhamedov added.