Azer Turk Bank shortens terms, increases interest rates on deposits

2017-04-07 16:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Azer Turk Bank started “Spring campaign” for placed deposits on the period from March 17 to May 1, 2017. The Bank besides the introduction of new short-term types of deposits increased the annual interest rates for deposits in manats up to 15%.

The Bank informed that, depending on time period and type of interest payment - monthly or at the end of period, the annual interest rate for deposits in national currency varies from 10% up to 15%. All deposits placed in the Bank are insured by the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The Bank offers its customers payment cards for a 3 year period as a gift. Customers may use these payment cards for personal needs or for obtaining monthly interests accrued on deposit.

More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.