Azerbaijan, EU to implement 7 more twinning projects (UPDATE)

2017-04-07 16:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Headline changed, details added (first version posted at 10:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan and the European Union will start implementation of seven more twinning projects in the near future, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku.

He made the remarks Apr. 7 on the sidelines of a conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of launching EU’s twinning projects in Azerbaijan.

Babayev said the new projects will cover tax and financial administration, social insurance, regional development and economic management.

“Budget for projects is different – it usually varies within the range of 700,000-1.5 million euros for such [twinning] projects,” he added.

“Implementation period of twinning projects is about two years. During this period, representatives of one of the EU countries, which won the tender, will visit Azerbaijan and work with us for two years, assist in the modernization of legislative acts and application of administrative practice.”

Babayev noted that since 1992, the EU has allocated 582 million euros to Azerbaijan for implementation of various projects, twinning projects as well.

“Azerbaijan is a regional leader by twinning projects. During the cooperation with the EU, we have started working on 45 of such projects. Twenty-six of them have already been completed, 12 are being carried out and the implementation of seven projects will start in the near future,” he said.