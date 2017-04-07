Ashgabat, Moscow praise bilateral cooperation

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

At the initiative of the Turkmen side, a phone conversation has been held between Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The sides discussed the current issues of bilateral agenda and praised the Russian-Turkmen cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres within the context of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Turkmenistan.

Russia is among leading big foreign trade partners of Turkmenistan.

More than 190 enterprises with Russian capital have been registered in Turkmenistan. These enterprises are implementing more than 240 investment projects.