Topical int’l issues discussed in Tashkent, says minister

2017-04-07 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 7

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

A wide range of issues was discussed at the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), held in Tashkent on Apr. 7, said Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Kamilov, who chaired the meeting, told reporters that the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Minister has been successfully completed in Tashkent.

The minister added that a wide range of issues – from cooperation of CIS countries to topical international issues – was discussed during the meeting.

Meetings of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers are one of the key stages in the preparation of meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, which are held twice a year. In 2017, next meetings of the heads of state will be held in Moscow in October, as well as in Kazan in May and in Ashgabat in November.

The Tashkent meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers was attended by foreign ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Moldova and Turkmenistan, as well as CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev.