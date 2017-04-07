Iran not to remain idle after US attack on Syria

Tehran, Iran, April 7

As part of a vast series of objections to a recent US rocketing of Syrian positions, a number of Iranian lawmakers including head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Broroujerdi called the attack to be “against the UN charter”, warning that they will not remain idle and will react.



The attack was a stupid move, Boroujerdi said, adding that it will not doubt have serious consequences because countries like Russia and Iran will not stand idle against actions that threaten regional expediency, ICANA news agency reported April 7.



In the meantime, Friday prayer leaders, who represent Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in cities across Iran, said the US attack was meant to rear the front of terrorists in the region.



The United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria overnight in response to what it believes was a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 100 people.



At least six people were killed, Syria claimed, but the Pentagon said civilians were not targeted and the strike was aimed at a military airfield in the western province of Homs.



Iran has dismissed the idea of Syrian government having chemical weapons, saying that it has already been disarmed by the UN.