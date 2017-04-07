Indian president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

Trend:

President of the Republic of India Pranab Mukherjee has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and India.

“It is with great pleasure that I extend warm greetings to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of India on February 28, 2017,” said Pranab Mukherjee in his congratulatory letter.

“I am glad that during these 25 years, our cordial bilateral relations have progressed well. Our expanding relations in all fields and our cooperation including political, economic, energy, cultural as well as our people-to-people exchanges have been mutually beneficial and contributed significantly to the peace, stability and prosperity of our respective regions,” noted the Indian president.

“It is my sincere belief that as we look to the future with hope, India’s diverse ties with Azerbaijan will effectively build upon the achievements of these years and attain newer heights,” said Mukherjee. “I wish to convey my best wishes for your good health and well-being, as also for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”