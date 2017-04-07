Azerbaijan’s Central Bank eyes to raise 200M manats at auction

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a deposit auction on Apr. 10 to raise funds, said the CBA Apr. 7.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

CBA is ready to receive 200 million Azerbaijani manats from banks, with interest rate on deposits varying between 12.01 percent and 14.99 percent.

The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Thirty-two banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.