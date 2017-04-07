Abdel Fattah Al Sisi: Egypt-Azerbaijan relations have been developing in many areas

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“I convey my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan. I would like to take this pleasant opportunity to emphasize strong ties that link our governments and people,” said the Egyptian president in his letter.

“Relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan have been developing in many areas in recent years, particularly in the field of energy. We are working to elevate these ties to the level of good political relationship between our countries,” he noted.

“The visit of the foreign affairs minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Cairo in November 2016 and preparations for the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which will take place in Cairo in July 2017, increase our joint efforts towards developing relations between our countries.”

“Once again I congratulate Your Excellency. I wish to convey my best wishes for your success, and for the continued prosperity and well-being of the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” added Al Sisi.