Iran’s Zarif reacts to US bombing of Syria

2017-04-07 17:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 7

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reacted to the recent US missile attack on Syria, saying as the only recent victim of mass use of chemical weapons, Iran condemns use of all weapons of mass destruction by anyone against anyone.

“US aids Saddam’s use of CW [chemical weapons] against Iran in 80s; then resorts to military force over bogus CW allegations: 1st in 2003 and now in Syria,” Zarif wrote on Twitter April 7.

“Not even two decades after 9/11, US military fighting on same side as al-Qaeda & ISIS in Yemen & Syria. Time to stop hype and cover-ups,” the Iranian top diplomat added.

The United States military launched 59 missiles during the early hours of April 7, targeting an airbase in Syria. The strike was the Pentagon's first direct attack against Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011.

On President Donald Trump’s order, the US launched the strike on the Syrian airfield in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province earlier this week. Damascus has categorically denied carrying out a chemical attack.